What’s on the Menu: Bloomington Country Club | Sponsored by Camping World

FEATURE — Bloomington Country Club is known for more than its superb 18-hole championship golf course — it is also home to a top-notch restaurant housed inside the clubhouse.

Although club membership is required to dine at the restaurant, guests may either purchase a one-day trial membership or accompany a member. Additionally, the country club caters outside events for members and nonmembers alike, executive chef Amparo Chavez says.

Chill out in the clubhouse with Sheldon and Marty in Episode 33 of “What’s on the Menu” in player above.

One of the most popular items on the menu is the Bloomington Burger, which is topped with jalapeño peppers, mayonnaise, fried onion straws, pepper jack cheese and a special Bloomington sauce. “It’s a special secret recipe,” Chavez said of the sauce.

Another popular items on the menu is the BCC sticky chicken wings, which are coated with a choice of sweet chili sauce, bourbon barbecue sauce or Bloomington sauce.

The Southwest salad, another favorite, is a lettuce salad mixed with a choice of chicken or steak, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, pepper jack cheese and tortillas strips, which is then topped with Southwest ranch dressing.

Chavez says many customers also enjoy the restaurant’s breakfast menu, which features Bloomington Hotcakes, a short stack of creamy sweet pancakes served with bacon or sausage and two eggs, cooked any style.

“People come from all over the world for our hotcakes,” Chavez says.

What’s on the Menu: Bloomington Country Club | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

Bloomington Country Club | Website | Facebook | Location: 3174 S. Bloomington Drive E, St. George (click for map). | Hours: Open daily during clubhouse hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), with breakfast served daily 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner served Wednesday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Advance reservations are highly recommended. | Telephone: 435-673-4687.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews