ST. GEORGE — When it comes to trying to pin down the exact nature of the people who make up the Southern Utah culture, it’s not an easy task.

We are mountain bikers, climbers, swimmers, runners and golfers. We are families looking for a great place to raise our children, and we are retirees drawn to the mild winter climate and spectacular views in communities that support active lifestyles.

We are the musicians, photographers, writers and artisans sculpting and painting the red rock bluffs of Snow Canyon and Zion National Park.

We are builders, entrepreneurs and workers transforming what was once a barren desert into a thriving metropolis for business and recreation. We are Southern Utah.

While you may not be able to put all Southern Utahns under one label, there is one thing most of us share: We all want to enjoy our lives the best we can. And now there is a new health and wellness resource created by locals to help everyone stay healthy and happy every step of the way – from preventative to restorative.

Since their founding, both St. George News and St. George Health & Wellness magazine have had the same mission of providing valuable information to assist people in making good decisions. Now the organizations have teamed up to create the Southern Utah Health & Wellness Directory to help us all live well.

“We’re a community that has really great providers and great resources, and this is a great way to highlight that in a way that’s local,” said Jared DuPree, owner and executive editor of St. George Health & Wellness magazine.

DuPree said what he loves most about the directory is having it produced by Southern Utahns who know the region best. Because this is a great area to be outdoors most of the year, St. George and its surrounding communities have become places where health and wellness are the emphasis, attracting top-notch, world-class medical and wellness providers. Unfortunately, there’s never been a single source for patients to find them…until now.

More than just a contact list, the innovative health and wellness directory aims to be a bridge between local wellness specialists and community members seeking more comprehensive, detailed information about providers and the services they offer. DuPree said:

In reality, a lot of people have hard decisions to make sometimes with health – not knowing what to do – and if they have more information and can get to know a provider through something like this, that information can help them make a better decision or feel more comfortable.

Featuring more than 40 categories – from acupuncture to dance instruction to senior care – all current local providers are now on the directory. Featured businesses will also have the option of including more extensive information about their business, such as videos, articles and a full description of their services.

“This is adding to that culture of ‘Yes, we have a great place to live, and yes, we have great resources to continue to be not just healthy but live well actively,'” DuPree said.

The information goes well beyond just a name and how many stars they have, DuPree said, and is beneficial not only for community members but also for providers.

“It’s matching the person that’s wanting to really know what to do and finding that right person for them,” he said. “It really enhances someone’s ability to get to know a provider. It helps that provider put their voice, knowledge and expertise out so they can help the people they’re best meant to help.”

Southern Utah is a unique place to live with unique resources, and DuPree said he hopes the directory will become a place patients can trust for up-to-date information from a local perspective.

“We have some unique abilities to provide information about health here locally that a lot of communities don’t.”

For more information about contact listings or featured providers, contact St. George Health & Wellness Magazine or Brent Rowe with St. George News at 435-628-3643 or brent@stgeorgeutah.com.

