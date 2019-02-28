Pine View ousted from 4A boys basketball playoffs by hot-shooting Bonneville

Bonneville's Zachary Alspaugh is flanked by Pine View's Taiven Shepherd (left) and Jared Sudweeks, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 28, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The top-seeded Pine View Panthers were upset by the Bonneville Lakers, 60-46, in the opening round of the 4A boys state tournament Thursday.

Despite trailing for most of the game, the Panthers managed to briefly take the lead when senior Dallin Brown drove in for a layup that put Pine View ahead 34-33 with about 2:30 remaining in the third.

Seconds later, Bonneville’s Hank Bushell answered with a 3-pointer that put the Lakers back on top, 36-34. Bonneville never trailed again, eventually winning by 14.

Bonneville, the No. 2 seed from Region 11, outscored Pine View 19-8 during the fourth quarter. The Panthers struggled to keep up with the hot-shooting Lakers, who scored on at least five straight possessions early in the fourth to pull away.

“We just didn’t get it done on defense,” said Pine View head coach Ryan Eves. “We missed a lot of assignments that we normally cover. We just didn’t do it tonight.”

The two teams had battled evenly throughout the first period, which ended 9-9. Bonneville then outscored Pine View 20-12 during the second period to take a 29-21 halftime lead.

Early in the third, Pine View’s Jared Koller drained a 3-pointer that capped an 8-2 run to bring the Panthers within two. Pine View stayed within striking distance for a few more minutes, including their brief lead, before Bonneville took things up a notch, finishing with a strong fourth quarter.

Koller, a junior, led Pine View in scoring with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Fellow junior Taiven Shepherd added 13 points for the Panthers.

Bonneville was led by senior guard Zachary Alspaugh’s 23 points, while fellow senior Bushell added 19.

Bonneville will face Bear River in Friday night’s semifinals. Region 9 champion Pine View finished its season with an overall record of 14-9.

