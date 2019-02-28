Vietnam War veterans commemorative ceremony scheduled; local DAR chapter seeks veterans for recognition

The annual One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite event honors active military and veterans leading up to Veterans Day in Mesquite, Nevada, photo circa 2013 | Photo courtesy of the Exchange Club of Mesquite, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A commemorative ceremony recognizing local Vietnam veterans has been organized by Color Country Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. The ceremony will take place at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins on March 29 at 3:30 p.m. The event date is also recognized as National Vietnam War Veterans Day when it was signed into law as a Presidential Proclamation in 2017.

All local veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of duty location (in-country, in-theater or stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period) are being sought for recognition.

The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration program was created to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. It was authorized by Congress, established under the Secretary of Defense and signed into law in January 2008.

Commemoration activities began in 2012 and are scheduled to continue through Veterans Day 2025. Color Country Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is a registered “Commemorative Partner” and have volunteered to plan and conduct events that recognize Vietnam veterans for their service, valor and sacrifice in conjunction with the commemoration effort.

As a lasting memento of the nation’s gratitude, a special Vietnam veterans lapel has been designed for commemorative partners to publicly present to each veteran who served during the Vietnam War period. All local Vietnam War veterans who register to attend the upcoming March 29 ceremony will receive this special pin in addition to a personalized certificate.

If you or someone you know served during the Vietnam War period and would like to be recognized at this ceremony, please email colorcountrychapter@gmail.com. Veteran name and branch of service is required to register. To speak directly to an event representative, contact DAR member Pat Moseman at 801-232-5645 or VVA Chapter #961 President Danny Greathouse at 435-619-4901.

Registration deadline is March 25.

