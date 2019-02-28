Tuacahn High School to hold ‘Make-A-Wish with the Halogyns’ benefit concert

Composite image | Background image courtesy of Tuacahn Center for the Arts. Inset image courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Tuacahn High School for the Performing Arts will be hosting a benefit concert, “Make-A-Wish with the Halogyns,” for a local Make-A-Wish child named Agaipei.

The event will take place Friday at Tuacahn High School from 5:30-7:00 p.m. on the plaza. Admission will be $5 for a wristband at the event. According to a press release for the event, Halogyns is an up-and-coming indie rock band based in Southern Utah that will be performing in order to help raise money for Agaipei.

Agaipei, or better known as Pei, is a 5-year-old boy who was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 3. Pei is a very strong and independent kid who knows what he wants, the press release stated. When thinking about his wish, he said he wanted to go somewhere with his family. Pei decided he wanted to go to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, where he and his siblings would have fun together.

The student council at Tuacahn High School reached out to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in hopes of making a child’s wish come true and were delighted when they found out that Pei was their Make-A-Wish kid.

Through the program Kids for Wish Kids, Tuacahn’s student council has been able to organize a few events to raise money for Pei, which included an improv show and a recent school dance.

Although these previous events have helped cover the costs of Pei’s wish, there is still a long way to go.

In order to reach their goal of covering the full cost of the wish, Tuacahn High School is reaching out and asking the community to come and support Pei and other Make-A-Wish kids by attending their Make-A-Wish concert and spreading the word about this incredible opportunity to give back.

Event details

What: “Make-A-Wish with the Halogyns” benefit concert.

When: Friday, March 1st, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Tuacahn High School plaza, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Cost: $5 for a wristband at the event.

For additional Information, go to the Tuacahn High School for the Performing Arts website.

