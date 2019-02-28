Lockout at Sunset Elementary short-lived due to quick emergency response

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After some students reported seeing a man with a gun near Sunset Elementary School, the school quickly went into lockout.

Younger grade school students who attend Sunset Elementary, which is located at 495 Westridge Drive, reported a man wearing dark clothing walking in the Sunset Park — which is adjacent to the school and separated by a fence.

“They reported that they saw a man, what they thought was a gun, taken out of his pocket and then put it back,” said Tiffany Atkin, public information officer for the St. George Police Department.

The lockout lasted less than 10 minutes due to the fast response of police officers and school officials.

According to the Washington County School District’s emergency plan, a lockout entails moving students indoors as quickly as possible and keeping all doors and windows locked in order to make it more difficult for an intruder to enter a building.

Atkin said officers did a thorough search of the surrounding area and couldn’t find any man or weapon. The incident is still under investigation.

