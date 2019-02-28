2 new stop signs installed in preparation for new stoplight in St. George

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George city and police officials are urging motorists to be aware of changes in their commute if they travel along 3000 East or 2000 South.

Two stop signs were added along 3000 East Thursday, so motorists going north or south have to stop – making that intersection an all-way stop.

Tiffany Atkin, public information officer for the St. George Police Department, said the stop signs were added in preparation for a stoplight that will be put in the same intersection. Construction for the stoplight is expected to begin Monday.

Because of the new all-way stop, which is near George Washington Academy and Crimson View Elementary School, St. George Police are suggesting motorists take another route.

“When construction starts on this stoplight, it’s going to be a mess,” Atkin said. “There’s going to be construction workers, road closures and lane closures.”

Due to people not being familiar with the all-way stop, she said it’s important people look in all directions before proceeding through the intersection because someone may not stop.

The stoplight being put in on 3000 East is one of four being installed this year due to the increase in traffic. In addition, stoplights will be positioned at 1450 South and 2450 South along 3000 East, as well as near Dixie Regional Medical Center’s new cancer center at the Medical Center Drive and Foremaster Drive intersection.

“We’re kind of encouraging people to either use a different way or just kind of start getting used to the fact that it’s going to take more time to get through that area,” Atkin said.

