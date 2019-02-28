Coming soon to St. George: Launch date set for app-controlled e-scooters

Riders don helmets before riding app-controlled electronic scooters, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Don’t be surprised when e-scooters with bright orange labels start popping up along the streets of St. George next week – these app-controlled two-wheelers are part of a “scooter-sharing” program that’s been in the works for months.

The city of St. George recently reached an agreement with Spin to bring its fleet of scooters to town beginning March 7.

These electronic, self-propelled scooters are activated via a smartphone app available for Android or iOS. Each scooter is equipped with GPS, and a map within the app shows the user the exact location of nearby scooters.

Scooters are unlocked after the user scans a QR code and agrees to pay a by-the-minute rental fee. The battery-powered scooters may then be driven within St. George city limits and can be dropped off and parked just about anywhere, as long as they’re not blocking streets or disability ramps.

The scooters can reach maximum speeds of approximately 15 mph and may only be rented by adults who agree to wear a helmet while riding. The scooters may be ridden on sidewalks.

The scooters are expected to see heavy use on the Dixie State University campus for a quick way to get around between classes.

The city and DSU will be holding a program to coincide with the March 7 launch to be held at noon at the clock tower on the DSU campus. The short program will feature Mayor Jon Pike and DSU President Richard “Biff” Williams as speakers.

Scooters will be placed in the vicinity of the event for attendees to try out.

Also present at the event will be representatives from Spin to help explain the scooter-sharing program.

Spin, which is owned by Ford Motor Company, is no stranger to St. George. The company already operates the Zagster bike-share rental service launched last year within the city, which also functions via mobile app.

Spin functions independently from the city and covers the entirety of the cost of equipment, marketing and operations. The company also works with contracted individuals known as “Spin chargers” to charge the scooters each evening.

Those contractors bring the scooters home at night and are paid for each scooter charged. The scooters are required to be placed back at various drop-off points throughout the city early in the morning.

With about 250 scooters expected to be deployed throughout St. George, there should be plenty of opportunity for citizens who want to get in on this “gig economy” that Spin plans to facilitate.

Event details

What: Spin scooter-share program launch event.

When: Thursday, March 7, at noon.

Where: Clock tower on the DSU campus, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Details: Free and open to the public.

