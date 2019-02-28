Find the fun in St. George this March with 3 events

File photo of previous "Shamrock Your Socks Off 10K," St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the City of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As Southern Utah bids farewell to the winter chill, a trio of activities sets the stage for what promises to be a fun and exciting March. Whether you’re a distance runner or parent of a burgeoning young detective, several City of St. George sponsored activities beckon.

“Our city is poised for great weather and fantastic fun as March arrives,” said Aaron Metler, St. George recreation supervisor. “The feeling is palpable. As the days become longer and the temperatures rise, it’s time to get outside and play.”

The “Lake to Lake Relay” is a 50-mile race that goes from Gunlock Reservoir to Sand Hollow Reservoir. Teams consist of up to five people, with each person completing a minimum of two legs. There are also two-person and solo entries. A catered dinner and awards banquet is scheduled for 7 p.m. race day at the Dixie University Gardner Center Ballroom.

“We find that this event attracts a diverse group of people running for a variety of causes,” Metler said. “It turns running into a team sport. The bonding that results is priceless.”

Online registration is closed. Late registration can be done in person during packet pickup at the City Council Chambers, Friday between 5-8 p.m. Race day is Saturday at 7 a.m.

From March 11-13, children will get the opportunity investigate a mock crime scene during the “CSI Lil Detective Camp.” Timed during Spring Break, this three-day event is geared toward second through fifth graders who have an interest in detective work. They will learn about forensics and deductive reasoning and test their skills by attempting to break out of an escape room.

“This is a great opportunity for parents to reduce their child’s screen time and enjoy a fun activity that engages their brains,” said Recreation Supervisor Dawn Eide-Albrecht. “I won’t spill the beans on exactly what the case will be, but it will challenge them and be fun to solve.”

Second and third graders are scheduled to go from 9 a.m. to noon each day; fourth and fifth graders go 1-4 p.m. The event will be held at 1851 South Dixie Drive. To register, click here.

The “Shamrock Your Socks Off 10K” race takes runners through Snow Canyon State Park and finishes at Ivins City Park. All participants are asked to meet at Ivins City Park and will be driven to the start line.

The race is March 16. Preregistration goes through March 8. Late registration, with an additional $10 charge, goes from March 9-13. Click here to register.

“Contrary to popular opinion, it is easy being green!” said Recreation Coordinator Sadie Bassett. “Shamrock Your Socks Off will be the most fun you’ll have in a race this year.”

