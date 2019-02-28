Billie Jeanne Hammond Gunther

April 7, 1931 – Feb. 24, 2019

Billie Jeanne passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Retreat at Sunbrook in St. George at the age of 87 on Feb. 24, 2019, due to incidents of old age. She did have to fight a struggling battle for many years trying to stay with us, but she finally had to let go.

She was born April 7, 1931, in Lake Point, Utah, to Willard and Norma Hammond. She married her handsome, strong husband, Marvin Gunther Sept. 24, 1949. He was a World War II veteran.

Billie graduated from Brigham Young University with BS and MA degrees in education. She was a wonderful, sought out, third-grade teacher. She taught school for 20 years in the Alpine school district, Orem, Utah.

She’s remembered for getting all the children in her class to sing a solo and use a microphone. She had a way with giving the children enough confidence to perform at their very best. They did productions all over Utah.

Billie also taught piano lessons for many years. She was an extremely gifted musician. She played many instruments, including the piano, bagpipes, accordion, flute and many more. She was responsible for many church talent shows and plays.

Billie made sure her own children were very involved with the road shows and other productions. Even when her own children were grown, she had a way to involve her family in many productions, such as the family precious moments production. Even the grandchildren performed the musical numbers professionally.

Billie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving a full-time mission with Marvin in the St. George temple, visitor center and historical sites mission.

One of her most favorite places was Fairview Canyon where she enjoyed camping, fishing and being with her family. Everyone enjoyed the campouts at Fairview. Billie was a great cook, friends and family always loved to have a meal with her.

After a good meal, everyone went to the ping pong table where Billie was the champ! She had a great wit and her dry sense of humor will be missed by all.

Billie is survived by her five children, Kevyn (Jerry) VanLehn, Kurt Gunther, Scott (Vicki) Gunther, Amy Claflin and Tadd (Kara) Gunther, and her sisters Shawnee, Karen and Jenny, 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin and son Bret Gunther.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George.

There will be a viewing from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the mortuary.

Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

