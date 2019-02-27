TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | March 1 – March 3
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | FH: Special Exhibit – Wire Sculpture | Admission: $4 | Location: 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | SUMA: Special Exhibition – Impact | Admission: Free | Location: SUMA, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | CCMA: Linda Wang | Admission: $30 adults, $15 students | Location: 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5-7 p.m. | Connecting Paths-Gallery Show Featuring Brian Passey | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Wednesday-Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. | SimplyHeaded Refresher Training | Admission: $347 | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Redrock Writing Seminar | Admission: $15-65 | Location: St. George Community Building, 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free Thai Yoga Massage Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Healing Mountain Massage School, Cedar Campus, 297 N. Cove Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Snake Awareness Class | Admission: $125 | Location: WOOF Wellness Center for Active Pets, 3199 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. | Basic Riders Course! | Admission: $195 | Location: Old St. George Airport Parking Lot, 610 S. Airport Road, St. George.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Sunday Meditation & Service | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | CVHS: Into the Woods | Admission: $7 | Location: Canyon View High School Auditorium, 166 W. 1925 North, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Speech and debate | Admission: $5-10 | Location: Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, 101-199 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Camelot | Admission: $17-28 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PST | Rick Thomas – Illusionist | Admission: $15-35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Dove Center’s 6th Annual Gala | Admission: Sold out | Location: 4275 Country Club Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Private Lives | Admission: $5-10 | Location: Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, 101-199 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Family
- Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight | First Friday STG | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown St. George, 1 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | SUU: Polynesian Cultural Showcase | Admission: $6, SUU students $3 | Location: 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Marriage Conference | Admission: Free | Location: Valley of Grace Church, 380 E. 3090 South, Washington.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Cosmic Bowling | Admission: $3.95 game, $2.75 shoe rental | Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Spring Friends & Family Day | Admission: Free | Location: Megaplex Theaters at Cedar City Stadium, 1040 Sage Way, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Value Based Parenting Workshop | Admission: $78 | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South, Suite 204, Bldg. 23, St. George.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 5 p.m. | Food Truck Round Up | Admission: Free | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 12:30-1:30 p.m. | Pom-Pom Earring Class | Admission: $10 plus yarn | Location: 909 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Annie Sloan BYOP/Kitchen Cabinets Workshop | Admission: $75 | Location: Jen’s Furniture Rehab, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 5-6:30 p.m. | Spring and Organic Gardening | Admission: $20 | Location: Nature Hills Farm, 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 10 p.m. to midnight | Retro Rising | Admission: Free | Location: First Friday, 1 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m, Sunday, 7 p.m. PST | CJ Simmons | Admission: Free | Location: River Lounge, Virgin River Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m, Sunday, 7 p.m. PST | Sixties Mania | Admission: Free | Location: Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. PST| Playing with Bottoms Up Band | Admission: No cover | Location: Stateline Casino, 490 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Salute to Youth | Admission: $12-25 | Location: DSU Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Tom Bennett at George’s | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m | Reality Check & Lincoln County Conspiracy Live at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: $5 |Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 5 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. | Tap Takeover with Silver Reef Brewing Company | Admission: Free | Location: The Office Lounge, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Bowling with ASL | Admission: $3 person | Location: Fiesta Family Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Ladies Night With DJ Janelle! | Admission: No Cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m. | Fat Saturday Mardi Gras Party | Admission: $7.50 | Location: 97 N. Roundabout Way, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-9:30 p.m. | Spring Swing Thing | Admission: $5-10 | Location: The Gilbert Great Hall, 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 7-11 a.m. | Death Valley Half Marathon & 10K | Admission: $125-140 | Location: Run Planet Ultra, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST | Mesquite Madness ’19 | Admission: $45-80 | Location: 102 W. Old Mill Road, Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Southern Utah Climbing Festival | Admission: Various | Location: SUU Outdoors, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Southern Utah vs. Montana | Admission: $3-5 | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-4 p.m. | Ballgame Bash | Admission: Free | Location: DSU, Bruce Hurst Field, 800 E. 600 South, St. George.
- Sunday, 6-7:30 p.m. | New Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: $20 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St. St. George Blvd., St. George.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
