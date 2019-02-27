Police arrest driver for DUI after rollover on I-15

The Utah Highway Patrol responds to a SUV rollover on northbound I-15 near Exit 4. The driver was arrested for suspected DUI, St. George, Utah, Feb 27, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A rollover on northbound Interstate 15 Wednesday resulted in an arrest for DUI, according to police.

Around 4:15 p.m., a red Ford SUV was in the left lane of northbound I-15 near Exit 4 when the woman who was driving began drifting onto the shoulder. She over-corrected across three travel lanes onto the right shoulder, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Grant Hintze said.

After it crossed into the right shoulder, the SUV rolled at least once before coming to a stop by the top of the Exit 4 off-ramp.

The driver of the SUV was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Hintze said, yet only received minor injuries.

A man who was sitting in the front-passenger seat with his seat belt buckled received lacerations and bruising. He told troopers he was the woman’s mechanic and said he got beat up during the rollover by the woman as she bounced around in the SUV.

“Even if you’re wearing a seat belt and others aren’t, you can get injured,” Hintze said. “Everyone needs to buckle up.”

The mechanic declined being taken to the hospital by ambulance. He had just fixed the woman’s SUV and they were taking it out for a drive when the crash occurred.

Troopers learned the woman was driving on a suspended license and that an interlock device should be in the vehicle wasn’t, Hintze said.

The woman was put through a field sobriety test and subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, he said.

Because the rollover occurred on the side of the road, it did not block northbound travel on I-15 or impede access to the Exit 4 off-ramp.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court.

