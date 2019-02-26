SUU’s online MBA program ranked 2nd in state

Southern Utah University MBA students, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — After a thorough assessment of over 300 online master of business administration programs across the U.S., the Online MBA Report awarded Southern Utah University’s program second in the state.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as one of the best online MBA programs,” program director Ken Hall said in a press release. “Students love our flexible program design which allows them to tailor their MBA experience to best meet their specific needs.”

The ranking examined the academic reputation of both SUU’s online and on-campus MBA program, as well as MBA enrollment numbers, admissions selectivity, value relative to tuition and the overall quality and rigor of the program.

The Online MBA Report analyzed the program through school surveys, the information available on the school’s website and information from other reputable publications including the Princeton Review and U.S. News and World Report, with the goal to “give potential MBA candidates access to ample, comprehensive information so they can make an informed decision about the online MBA program they choose to pursue,” according to the press release.

The online report highlighted SUU’s “dedicated career coach for business students with a focus on employer outreach to coordinate internship and employment opportunities, and a 96.5 percent employment rate after graduation.”

SUU has offered the online MBA program in its entirety since 2014, and the program can be completed at whatever pace best suits the student. It can be completed online or on campus to allow students from all walks of life to participate in the program and earn their MBA from whenever and wherever best suits them.

This flexibility was highlighted by the Online MBA Report as further reason for the high ranking of the program. “The school offers an MBA program that may be completed online or on-campus. Students can self-select each semester to take one to five courses and opt to take summer courses or take summers off.”

SUU has significant plans to grow and adjust to increase the MBA program’s breadth and allow for a greater range of understanding for students, the university said in the press release.

“We are excited to be adding new MBA courses in the areas of leadership, entrepreneurship and operations and supply chain. The department is also adding four new online preparation courses, which will make the MBA accessible to everyone, with or without an undergraduate degree,” Hall said.

The goal of the department is to prepare students to become strong, confident business leaders to lead in today’s environment, whether in a large business or a small start-up, according to the press release. The expansion of the program to accommodate any students, regardless of undergraduate degree, helps promote this goal by preparing all who seek a business education to become leaders in whatever capacity best suits their personal interests and goals.

“We are excited for what we’ve been able to achieve so far, but we are even more excited for where we are going,” Hall said.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews