View of the Exit 16 interchange connecting state Route 9 to Interstate 15. UDOT plans to rebuild bridges and widen the roadway to accommodate future traffic capacity. | Image courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Drivers on state Route 9 may have noticed a recent speed limit change near the Exit 16 interchange of Interstate 15.

As a part of construction taking place at the interchange, a 50 mph speed limit has been set up between I-15 and the top of the “Purgatory Hill” in the area of Trailer Source, according to an advisory posted over social media Tuesday by the Hurricane City Police Department.

Law enforcement agencies that may be encountered on that stretch of SR-9 include the Utah Highway Patrol, Washington City Police and Hurricane City Police.

The regular speed limit on SR-9 between Exit 16 and Hurricane proper is 60 mph unless otherwise posted.

Work on the Exit 16 interchange began Feb. 11 and is anticipated to run through November. It is the latest in a series of improvements recommended by a 2013 study that focused on the I-15 corridor between miles 0 and 16, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

According to UDOT’s Exit 16 project page, the following improvements are planned:

Addition of a second lane to the I-15 northbound exit ramp to eastbound SR-9.

Addition of a second lane to the SR-9 westbound entrance ramp to southbound I-15.

Addition of another lane on westbound SR-9 between Coral Canyon interchange and I-15 entrance ramp.

Addition of a third southbound lane on I-15 between SR-9 and Exit 13.

Improvement of curves and speeds on all ramps.

Reconstruction to widen and lengthen bridges on I-15 over SR-9.

Extension of northbound I-15 truck lane through the interchange.

Part of the work will also include the demolition and rebuilding of the bridge structures that make up the interchange.

