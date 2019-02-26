4-car collision sends passenger to hospital

Written by Mori Kessler
February 26, 2019
One person was sent to the hospital following a four-vehicle collision on River Road in St. George, Utah, Feb. 26, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday following a four-vehicle collision on River Road.

Around 1 p.m. southbound traffic on River Road south of 900 East began to slow to a stop, but the driver of a southbound Ford Econoline van failed to stop in time, St. George Police Sgt. Spencer Holmes said.

The van ran into the back of a Volkswagen Passat. The force of the impact caused the Passat to hit the back of a Toyota Corolla, which was pushed into the back of a Dodge Charger.

A passenger in the van received minor injuries from an airbag and was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance, Holmes said.

The drivers and passengers in the other three vehicles were banged up, but declined being transported to the hospital, he said.

The Volkswagen Passat was towed from the scene while the remaining vehicles were able to drive away.

The driver of the van was cited for following to close.

Traffic of a segment of southbound River Road between 900 East and River Side Drive was temporarily reduced to a single lane while police and other responders handled the crash scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

