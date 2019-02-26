Collision on Red Cliffs Drive during rush hour results in 2 heavily damaged vehicles, citation

Scene of a collision involving a Toyota Corolla and a Mitsubishi Highlander at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and Mall Drive, St. George, Utah, Feb. 26, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver who turned in front of an oncoming car Tuesday morning while making a left turn at an intersection will be cited for failure to yield, police said.

The incident happened at approximately 8 a.m. at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and Mall Drive.

St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson said the driver of a black Toyota Corolla that was heading westbound on Red Cliffs Drive attempted to turn left on a yellow light onto Mall Drive.

“A Mitsubishi Highlander was eastbound coming through the intersection,” Mickelson said. “At the same time, the Toyota Corolla turned in front of the Highlander, causing a pretty significant collision.”

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Multiple airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

Additionally, the momentum of the collision pushed the Toyota into a third vehicle waiting in an adjacent turn lane, a white Kia Optima, which Mickelson said sustained only very minor damage.

The driver of the Toyota was transported by private vehicle to the hospital to get checked out, Mickelson said, adding that police plan to issue a citation to the Toyota driver for failure to yield. The driver’s injuries were not believed to be serious.

No other injuries were reported. The three drivers were the only occupants of their respective vehicles.

St. George Fire Department personnel assisted with the cleanup of the scene. Traffic in the area was impacted for a half hour while the vehicles and debris were cleared from the roadway.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

