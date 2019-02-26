Collision on Red Cliffs Drive during rush hour results in 2 heavily damaged vehicles, citation

Written by Jeff Richards
February 26, 2019
Scene of a collision involving a Toyota Corolla and a Mitsubishi Highlander at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and Mall Drive, St. George, Utah, Feb. 26, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver who turned in front of an oncoming car Tuesday morning while making a left turn at an intersection will be cited for failure to yield, police said.

The incident happened at approximately 8 a.m. at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and Mall Drive.

St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson said the driver of a black Toyota Corolla that was heading westbound on Red Cliffs Drive attempted to turn left on a yellow light onto Mall Drive.

“A Mitsubishi Highlander was eastbound coming through the intersection,” Mickelson said. “At the same time, the Toyota Corolla turned in front of the Highlander, causing a pretty significant collision.”

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Multiple airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

Scene of a collision involving a Toyota Corolla and a Mitsubishi Highlander at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and Mall Drive, St. George, Utah, Feb. 26, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

Additionally, the momentum of the collision pushed the Toyota into a third vehicle waiting in an adjacent turn lane, a white Kia Optima, which Mickelson said sustained only very minor damage.

The driver of the Toyota was transported by private vehicle to the hospital to get checked out, Mickelson said, adding that police plan to issue a citation to the Toyota driver for failure to yield. The driver’s injuries were not believed to be serious.

No other injuries were reported. The three drivers were the only occupants of their respective vehicles.

St. George Fire Department personnel assisted with the cleanup of the scene. Traffic in the area was impacted for a half hour while the vehicles and debris were cleared from the roadway.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , ,