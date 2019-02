June 23, 1995 – Feb. 24, 2019

Graham Brad White passed from this life on Feb. 24, 2019. He was

born June 23, 1995, to Brad Jay White and Diana Dodd White, in Salt Lake

City, Utah. He was 23 years old.

Graham lived his first few years in the Wasatch Front and then moved with

his sisters and mother to Santa Clara, Utah, in 2002. He was a graduate of

Tuacahn High School (Class of 2014) and attended Dixie State University.

He served an honorable mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of

Latter-day Saints in the Philippines. He was a member of the Santa Clara

2nd Ward, where he was teaching a Primary class, which he loved.

Graham had a great sense of humor – low key but hilarious! He was a hard

and dedicated worker. He was very selfless and always looked for ways to

serve others. He had a unique personality and style. He loved music and enjoyed creating films with his cousins. Camping, paddle boarding and hiking with his family and friends was a passion. He enjoyed food and

loved to cook. He will be sorely missed.

Graham was preceded in death by his grandfather Graham Dodd, and his grandmother Joyce Robinson White. He is survived by his mother and his father, his sisters Jessica White Carter (Eric) and Emily Meagan White (fiancé Lex), his grandmother April Aaron Dodd Bardsley and his grandfather Dr. Richard Jay White, and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Graham will be forever remembered and loved. He is a part of our eternal family.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel next to the Santa Clara Cemetery at 3815 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara, Utah.

The viewing will be from 9-10:30 a.m.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m.

Following the service the congregation will be invited to walk to the cemetery for the interment service.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes at Serenity Funeral Home online.

Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 435-986-2085.

A GoFundMe page for financial assistance has been established in his memory.