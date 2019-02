Feb. 20, 2019

Eric “Capone” Boone Jr., 18, from St. George, Utah died Feb. 20, 2019. He was born to Wendy Armstrong Barraza and Eric Boone Sr.

Capone was a loving brother, son, nephew, grandson and friend. He was always there for everyone and loved the outdoors. He loved to skate, fish, cook, play video games, listen to music and hang out with his cousins and friends. He had a huge heart and would be there for anyone at any time.

He is survived by his mother, father and siblings: Sincere, Mackenzie, Lorenzo, Christian and Luciano; his grandparents Priscilla Sharp, Elmer Armstrong and Hugo and Sharon Boone; his great-grandmother Effie Smith; girlfriend Victoria Kirkland and numerous aunts, uncles and friends.

Funeral services

A viewing will be held from 1-1:45 p.m., Saturday, March 2, with the funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George.

Dinner will follow immediately after the services, followed by a ½ night Sing at the Shivwits Tribal building, 6060 W. 3650 North, Ivins, Utah.

