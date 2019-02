Kenneth Manzanares (right) is accused of murdering his wife, 39-year-old Kristy Manzanares, on an Alaskan cruise ship July 25, 2017 | Composite photo, St. George News

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An attorney for the Utah man accused of killing his wife during a cruise to Alaska in 2017 says the parties hope to reach agreement on a plea and avert trial.

Jamie McGrady told a federal judge Monday that the aim is to resolve the case short of trial.

Kenneth Manzanares has been charged with murder in the death of his wife.

His attorneys, in court filings, say they sought expert help in examining Manzanares. They say tests that were done addressed Manzanares’ mental state at the time of his wife’s death, which they say is a critical component for any resolution.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Burgess pushed the proposed trial date from May tentatively to September to give the parties more time to talk.

Manzanares was indicted in the U.S. District Court in Juneau, Alaska, for the murder of his wife Kristy Manzanares’ in August 2017. He pleaded not guilty.

Family members traveling with the couple on a cruise in Alaska discovered Kenneth Manzanares’ hands and clothes covered in blood and Kristy Manzanares lying on the floor with a severe head wound on July 25, 2017.

A family member who found Kenneth and Kristy Manzanares that night asked him what happened and he replied, “She would not stop laughing at me,” according to court documents.

