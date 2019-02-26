Ask a Local Expert: Besides treating skin conditions, how can a dermatologist keep you healthy?

FEATURE — For many people it is easy to forget how important skin is to the overall health of the human body. Even though it is the largest organ, responsible for a myriad of things like protecting us from bacteria, viruses and the damaging effects of the elements, it is often the most neglected and can have lasting impacts on our lives.

Most people probably know that a dermatologist is seen to treat obvious things like acne, warts and rashes; however, board-certified Southern Utah dermatologist Dr. Steven Peine told St. George News they are also trained to recognize skin manifestations of systemic diseases.

“Sometimes people come with problems on their skin,” Peine said, “and we can recognize that that’s a sign of something more troublesome internally, things like internal cancer, internal diseases, diabetes – things like that.”

If you are over 50 years old, the skin experts at Vivida Dermatology recommend you see a dermatologist annually to identify potential problems early enough for treatment.

Peine said younger people with none of the commonly associated risk factors should plan on seeing a dermatologist every 2-5 years, but anyone with a family history of cancers should seek professional advice regularly.

“If somebody in your family has had a melanoma or other types of skin cancer, you should be seen on an annual basis,” he said, adding that anyone who has over 100 moles on their body should also be seen every year. “All those things increase your risk of skin cancer.”

Taking care of your skin is a vital step in preventing disease, and there are a few things people can do on their own before seeking out the help of a physician. Avoiding harsh soaps and detergents and using a quality moisturizer daily can be really helpful, but it is most important to avoid exposure to the sun.

Brown spots, premature wrinkles and sagging skin are all due to ultraviolet damage, Peine said, so using the necessary protection is essential.

For Peine, the most important thing as a physician is that every patient who walks through their door is comfortable and doesn’t feel any pain.

“I’m a Mohs micrographic surgeon and a dermatologic surgeon, and one of the biggest criteria people use for quality is whether or not they were in pain,” he said. “We treat people with respect. We really treat people with TLC here.”

To learn more about dermatology or skin treatments or to schedule a consultation, visit the Vivida website.

For more local expert opinions on topics from bankruptcy and family law to sleep and oral wellness, click here.

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @andrewjpinckney