Creating art out of fabric; Dixie Quilt Guild to display their ‘Gems of the Desert’

ST. GEORGE — The gold in “them thar hills” of Southern Utah may be all but gone, but there are still a plethora of gems to be found with the Dixie Quilt Guild at their biannual “Gems of the Desert” quilt show.

Norma Whaley from Timeless Traditions Quilts of Salt Lake City will be this year’s featured quilter at the event to be held at the Dixie Center St. George on March 15-16.

Whaley has traveled extensively teaching her quilting skills and is internationally known for her talents, according to a press release for the event. She will be presenting her own quilts and will be available to answer questions about her techniques with attendees. Guild members will also get a special preview highlighting some of her many creations at a “trunk show” on Thursday prior to the opening.

Visitors will experience quilts of multiple designs, including large bed-sized quilts and smaller table runner-size items. And for those who love to shop at quilt shows, there will be a vendor mall to meet your shopping needs.

“There are quilters who craft works of art out of fabric whose creativity will amaze the viewers,” event organizers stated in the press release.

Long-time Dixie Quilt Guild member and friend, the late Ruth McIntire, will be honored at the show with a special memorial tribute for her years of service and providing space in her home for the philanthropy group of the guild. In the last year alone, the group provided over 400 handmade items of quilts, pillowcases, pillows for chemotherapy patients and sanitary supplies for women in foreign countries, all made from donated supplies.

“The Dixie Quilt Guild is proud to provide talent to help those in need,” organizers said.

Since the Dixie Quilt Guild was established in 1983 by a small group of dedicated quilters, its mission has been to encourage, promote and preserve the art of quilt making through educating the community, and they wish to invite everyone to join in the celebration of their quilting accomplishments.

Admission is $8, and attendees will be eligible to win one of a pair of new sewing machines to be given away at the event. The hours of the show are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 15 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 16.

Here’s hoping you will all come gem hunting.



Event details

What: “Gems of the Desert” quilt show presented by Dixie Quilt Guild.

When: Friday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Cost: $8.

For more information about the event, check the Dixie Quilt Guild website here.

