Sept. 21, 1931 – Feb. 23, 2019

Nell Heywood Swan, 87, passed away Feb. 23, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Santa Clara, Utah. She was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Mesa, Arizona, to Spence and Nellie Bly Tate Heywood. She married John Richard “Dick” Swan on Sept. 4, 1954, in the Mesa, Arizona, LDS Temple.

She is survived by her husband Dick Swan; children Mark and (Madalyn) Swan of Santa Clara, Matthew and (Brenda) Swan of Las Vegas, Richard and (Kristi) Swan of Spanish Fork, Mary Ann and (Don) Gubler of Santa Clara,

Johnell and (Bryan) DeWitt of Israel; 22 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1, at 11 a.m. at the St. George 9th Ward LDS Chapel 550 E. 700 South, St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Interment will follow at the St. George City Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at www.SerenityStG.com Arrangements and memorial tree planting are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.

