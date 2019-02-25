Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by Mikayla Shoup
February 25, 2019
A Kia SUV has extensive damage after a head-on crash on Highway 91 in Littlefield, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23-24.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

Las Vegas murder suspect arrested in Beaver County

Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man wanted for murder in Clark County, Nevada, was arrested in Southern Utah Friday.

According to a message posted late Friday on the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Lee Frank Wilson was taken into custody safely and without incident by Beaver County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from Utah Highway Patrol and Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Read complete story here.

Head-on crash in Littlefield send 2 to hospital with serious injuries

A Kia SUV has extensive damage after a head-on crash on Highway 91 in Littlefield, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision in Littlefield, Arizona, Saturday.

Read complete story here.

Family considered ‘extremely lucky’ after cabin explodes in Kane County

Stock photo by VeroRo39/iStock/Getty Images Plus, with inset photo of the debris left from a cabin explosion in Duck Creek Village, Utah, Feb. 24, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Casey Tuttle, Cedar Mountain Fire Protection District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A family of three and a property manager came out with only minor injuries after a cabin exploded in Duck Creek Village, a small community in Kane County.

The Cedar Mountain Fire Protection District was dispatched to the explosion in Falcon’s Nest Cabin Rentals Saturday around 10:50 p.m. Due to the nature of the call and dispatch saying they weren’t sure if the occupants made it out, Fire Chief Casey Tuttle said he was expecting the worst. But to his surprise, the family who was renting the cabin long term and the property manager made it out alive.

Read complete story here.

Man faces felony for allegedly stealing tools from Springdale construction site

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Despite telling officers that he “did not want to go to jail” for allegedly taking tools from a construction site, a St. George man still ended up in the slammer Friday.

Read complete story here.

Has the I-15 Black Ridge expansion led to more hydroplaning? UDOT weighs in

The scene of a car-versus-semi accident on northbound Interstate 15 near milepost 32 in Washington County, Utah, Nov. 16, 2015 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A number of crash stories involving cars hydroplaning on Interstate 15 near mile marker 36 in Washington County has fueled an influx of reader-submitted comments about this particular stretch of road, prompting St. George News to investigate the issue further.

Read complete story here.

The top 5 honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter:  @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mikayla Shoup Mikayla Shoup grew up in the beautiful mountain town of Flagstaff, Arizona. She recently graduated from Northern Arizona University where she worked for the university's newspaper, The Lumberjack, as a features writer, photojournalist and assistant news editor. In her free time, Mikayla loves exploring the outdoors, traveling and playing with her dogs.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , ,