Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

A Kia SUV has extensive damage after a head-on crash on Highway 91 in Littlefield, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23-24.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — A man wanted for murder in Clark County, Nevada, was arrested in Southern Utah Friday.

According to a message posted late Friday on the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Lee Frank Wilson was taken into custody safely and without incident by Beaver County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from Utah Highway Patrol and Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision in Littlefield, Arizona, Saturday.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A family of three and a property manager came out with only minor injuries after a cabin exploded in Duck Creek Village, a small community in Kane County.

The Cedar Mountain Fire Protection District was dispatched to the explosion in Falcon’s Nest Cabin Rentals Saturday around 10:50 p.m. Due to the nature of the call and dispatch saying they weren’t sure if the occupants made it out, Fire Chief Casey Tuttle said he was expecting the worst. But to his surprise, the family who was renting the cabin long term and the property manager made it out alive.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Despite telling officers that he “did not want to go to jail” for allegedly taking tools from a construction site, a St. George man still ended up in the slammer Friday.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A number of crash stories involving cars hydroplaning on Interstate 15 near mile marker 36 in Washington County has fueled an influx of reader-submitted comments about this particular stretch of road, prompting St. George News to investigate the issue further.

Read complete story here.

The top 5 honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup