Frozen Boston Market pork entrees recalled for possible glass, plastic contamination

Bellisio Foods has recalled select "Boston Market Home Style Meals Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty With Barbecue Sauce and Mashed Potatoes" frozen meals | Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A recall was issued over the weekend for more than 173,000 pounds of frozen Boston Market pork entrees that could be contaminated with pieces of glass or plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The recall was announced after the manufacturer, Bellisio Foods of Jackson, Ohio, began receiving consumer complaints of glass or hard plastic material in the product’s rib-shaped patty. The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified of the issue Friday.

While there have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the products from the Ohio plant to date, a statement released by the USDA said this is considered a high-risk recall.

The products were shipped to retail locations nationwide as well as a Department of Defense facility in Tucson, Arizona.

The products subject to recall are Bellisio’s frozen “Boston Market Home Style Meals Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty With Barbecue Sauce and Mashed Potatoes” packed in 4-ounce black cardboard boxes with the following lot codes and “best if used by” dates:

Best if used by date of Dec. 7, 2019 with the lot code 8341.

Best if used by date of Jan. 7, 2020 with the lot code 9004.

Best if used by date of Jan. 24, 2020 with the lot code 9024.

Best if used by date of Feb. 15, 2020 with the lot code 9046.

The products have the establishment number 18297 on the end carton flap of the package.

Federal officials are urging consumers to check their homes for the frozen meals. The product should not be consumed. Items should either be discarded or returned to the place of purchase, along with other any items bearing the same lot numbers that may stored in the freezer.

This isn’t the first recall for the Ohio-based company. In December 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the company was recalling “Michelina’s Fettuccine Alfredo” due to possible undeclared soy found in the product.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify firms notify their customers of recalls and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the agency’s website.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Krista Cummings, consumer affairs supervisor for Bellisio Foods, at 855-871-9977.

