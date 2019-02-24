Southwest Symphony’s ‘Salute to Youth’ concert to celebrate talent of 5 young performers

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The spring concert season is kicking off with a celebration honoring the extraordinary talents of five young Southern Utah musicians at the Southwest Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Salute to Youth” concert hitting the stage this Saturday.

It took years of dedicated practice and commitment to prepare these new performers from all around the region to compete for the chance to play a concerto movement with the power of a full symphony orchestra behind them.

After an intense application and audition process last November, the winning students were invited back to reprise their performances in a spectacular night of accomplishment both the performers and the audience will not soon forget.

Summer Robertson, mother of 12-year-old Seva Robertson, told St. George News she was grateful to the Southwest Symphony for providing such an impactful experience for her daughter and the other aspiring musicians.

Seva Robertson will be playing a selection from Italian pianist Muzio Clementi’s Sonatina Concertata Op. 36, No. 3.

“It truly builds their confidence, rewards their hard work and introduces them to the joy they have to offer the world,” Summer Robertson said proudly of her daughter. “The ‘Salute to Youth’ is also a wonderful experience for the audience, as it provides entertaining music while also offering a peek into some of the talent they may see on other large stages five, 10 or 20 years from now.”

Fans of violin, piano and cello can look forward to the concert’s other four performers, including:

Jessie Ostler, playing Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E Minor, Op. 85, 1st Movement on cello.

Aubrey Aikele, playing MacDowell’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in D Minor, 1st Movement.

Aryanna Holmes, playing Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, 1st Movement.

Bryson Gubler, playing Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F, 3rd Movement.

“Salute to Youth” will once again be on the campus of Dixie State University in the Cox Performing Arts Center located at 325 S. 700 South, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Children under five are not permitted at the performance.

For more information on this and upcoming shows, visit the Southwest Symphony Orchestra website.

Students can also save 50 percent by using the promo code “STUDENT” when making their purchase.

About the Southwest Symphony

The Southwest Symphony is a nonprofit arts organization in Southern Utah whose goal is to become the region’s premier orchestra. Its stated mission is to inspire and enrich audiences through the transformative power of symphonic music by sharing the beauty of music through educational and entertaining performances.

The symphony’s goals include building an interest in and appreciation for symphonic music; building partnerships that create understanding, trust and diverse audiences; building financial support that allows for expansive growth of programming and community services; leading in the field of music arts education; and acting as a voice for the arts in the development of city, county and state policy issues.

Event details

What: Southwest Symphony Orchestra annual “Salute to Youth” concert.

When: Saturday, March 2, 7:30 p.m.

Where: DSU Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: $12-$25. Purchase tickets: Online or at the DSU Box Office located at 325 S. 700 East, St. George. Students save 50 percent with promo code STUDENT.

