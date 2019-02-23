Music of Elton John to be featured in SUU’s ‘Rock and Roll Choir Concert’

Composite image with background image of Elton John and foreground photo of Southern Utah University's choir, date, location of photos not specified | Background image courtesy of Flickr; choir photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — This Thursday, Southern Utah University’s Department of Music will present Elton John’s iconic “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” for their 4th annual “Rock and Roll Choir Concert” in the Sharwan Smith Center Ballroom. The performance will include a special guest appearance by The Red Rockers.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for alumni with card and $5 for youth. SUU faculty, staff and students can get in free with a valid ID card.

The annual Rock and Roll Choir Concert has become a favorite of students, professors and the community alike, according to a press release issued by SUU.

“There are so many great songs that we will perform. My favorite song to perform would be between Rocket Man, Crocodile Rock or Pinball Wizard,” music education senior Michael D’Orazio said in the press release.

Elton John has produced more than 30 albums, sold over 300 million records and has had more than fifty Top 40 songs. His work on popular music, musicals and Disney movie scores has made him one of the most popular musicians in the world.

As one of the most recognized performers in the world, the Elton John’s music is easily recognized. Thursday’s performance will include tunes from blockbuster films like “The Lion King” and “Tommy.”

The SUU performance will also include musical selections from Elton John’s performance in Verdi’s opera, “Aida,” a musical portraying a forbidden love story of an enslaved Nubian princess who falls in love with an Egyptian soldier who is betrothed to the Pharaoh’s daughter.

The university’s official rock-and-roll band, “The Red Rockers” will also present a show-stopping performance that makes for an evening full of songs from both the past and present.

“The choir looks forward to rockin’ out each year. Come sing some Elton John with us,” Dr. Krystal McCoy, SUU’s Director of Choirs said.

Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the concert or online.

Event details

What: “Rock and Roll Choir Concert” featuring music of Elton John.

When: Thursday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The the Sharwan Smith Center Ballroom, 300 W. University Avenue, Cedar City.

Admission: $10 for adults and $5 for youth. Southern Utah University faculty, staff and students are free with a valid ID card. Faculty and staff IDs are allowed one guest. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the concert or online in advance.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews