Las Vegas murder suspect arrested in Beaver County

Written by Jeff Richards
February 23, 2019
ST. GEORGE — A man wanted for murder in Clark County, Nevada, was arrested in Southern Utah Friday.

Booking photo of 41-year-old Lee Frank Wilson, Beaver County, Utah, Feb. 22, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

According to a message posted late Friday on the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Lee Frank Wilson was taken into custody safely and without incident by Beaver County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from Utah Highway Patrol and Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson will be held in the Beaver County Correctional facility awaiting extradition back to Nevada,” the post states. “Great work by our deputies on capturing this wanted and dangerous fugitive.”

The announcement also said Beaver County authorities had been working closely the past week with the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in locating Wilson, whose age is listed as 41 on the jail booking website.

Additional information about Wilson and the crime(s) he is suspected of committing was not immediately available.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

