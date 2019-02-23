Head-on crash in Littlefield send 2 to hospital with serious injuries

A Kia SUV has extensive damage after a head-on crash on Highway 91 in Littlefield, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision in Littlefield, Arizona, Saturday.

Shortly after noon, officers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 91 involving a white Ford F-250 and a red 2018 Kia Niro, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District firefighter and paramedic Ryan Moore said.

The crash took place in front of Beaver Dam/Littlefield District’s Fire Station No. 1, which immediately deployed firefighters and an engine to the scene just feet away.

The two occupants in the Kia suffered extensive injuries and were transported to the hospital in serious condition. The man driving the Ford was later taken to the hospital by a family member.

At the time of the crash, the driver of the Kia was heading south on Highway 91 and hit the northbound Ford as its driver was turning left to head west on McKnight Boulevard.

According to a witness, the Kia appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.

The impact spun both vehicles around and caused significant damage to the Kia and deployed the airbags in both vehicles, which were later towed from the scene.

The highway was closed, and the scene was secured by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and rangers with the Bureau of Land Management to allow Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

