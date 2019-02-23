Proposed law to raise tobacco-buying age in Utah has unlikely critic

Written by Joseph Witham
February 23, 2019
Stock image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A proposal to raise the age to buy cigarettes in Utah has an unlikely critic — the American Cancer Society’s Action Network, which argues the law should target retailers for penalties rather than buyers.

Stock image, St. George News

While the group supports raising the tobacco-buying age to 21, it also opposes a phased-in approach that would be fully in place by January 2021, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“I think for us, the devil’s in the details,” said Brook Carlisle, the group’s government relations director for Utah.

Republican sponsor Rep. Steve Eliason said he’s befuddled by the opposition, which mainly relates to parts of the law his proposal would leave unchanged. Existing law imposes fines of up to $60 and requires tobacco-cessation classes for teenagers who buy tobacco under the current limit of 19 years old.

“It’s an extremely unusual reason to oppose a bill that it leaves in place the current law, when it’s actually changing the most significant component of the law that they believe would prevent cancer,” he said. His bill would also raise the minimum age for e-cigarette purchases.

Two Utah cities, Lehi and Cedar Hills, have moved to raise the age to 21 for local purchases, moves the action network supports. Carlisle would also like to see Utah remove legal language that can be interpreted as blocking local governments from enacting their own bans.

Six states have already passed laws aimed at preventing young people from taking up the habit that often continues into adulthood.

Eliason’s bill hasn’t yet had a hearing.

Written by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Read more: See all St. George News reports and opinions on Utah Legislature 2019 issues

Resources

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Government, News, Utah Legislature 2019Tagged , , ,