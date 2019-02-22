Southern Utah teens travel to nation’s capital for Community of Anti-Drug Coalitions of America conference

Southern Utah teens meet with Congressman Chris Stewart as part of a trip to the nation's capital for the Community of Anti-Drug Coalitions of America conference, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Iron County Prevention Coalition, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Members of the Iron County Teens Against Drugs group recently joined with youth from the Kane Community Coalition and the Panguitch Prevention Coalition to represent Utah at the Community of Anti-Drug Coalitions of America conference in Washington, D.C.

Over 400 youth from around the nation gathered together to learn the latest information on drug trends and what can be done at the local level to prevent youth drug and alcohol use. According to a press release from the Iron County Prevention Coalition, the youth were thrilled to have the opportunity to train in Washington and enjoyed meeting the U.S. Surgeon General and hearing the First Lady of the United States speak to their group.

While there, the youth also traveled to the U.S. Capitol to discuss increasing drug-use rates among young people in southwest Utah. They were able to meet with Sen. Mitt Romney, Rep. Chris Stewart and representatives from Sen. Mike Lee’s office.

Adult members of the Iron County Prevention Coalition accompanying the youth included Heidi Baxley of the Southwest Behavioral Health Center, Merrit Bowden of Cedar City Hospital, Angela Hackwell of Utah State University Extension/4-H and BreAnn Veater.

“These youths have a passion for prevention,” Veater said in the press release. “They did an amazing job sharing that passion with our representatives and encouraging them to continue to support funding for drug and alcohol prevention in Utah.”

For more information about Iron County Teens Against Drugs or the Iron County Prevention Coalition, go to the Southwest Prevention website.

