DSU English, music departments team up to host a night of storytelling for children

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University will be integrating award-winning stories like “The Gruffalo” during its inaugural “Storytime” event for families and children of all ages.

The university’s English and music departments are teaming up to invite children of all ages to an evening of storytelling Monday from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Concert Hall of the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

To open the Storytime event, officers and volunteers from Dixie State’s chapter of the International English honor society Sigma Tau Delta will lead storytelling stations. In addition, pirate magician Eli McKraken will entertain event goers.

Later in the evening, Michael Harding, associate professor of theater arts, and Glenn Webb, assistant professor of music, will bring additional stories to life as they perform on stage. As a professional actor, Harding will use his years of experience to animate a selection of children’s books. After his performance, Webb will take the stage to share a few stories as well.

“I am excited to present children’s stories in a unique form,” Webb said in a press release for the event. “I will recite the stories while providing a musical background on percussion instruments. This way, the stories will come to life with all kinds of sounds and textures.”

For more information about Dixie State University’s Storytime event, contact Webb at webbg@dixie.edu.

Event details

What: Dixie State University’s “Storytime” event.

When: Monday, Feb. 25, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Concert Hall in the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center.

Admission is free.

