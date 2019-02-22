Stevens-Henager College, St. George chamber to host free networking luncheon, ribbon-cutting event

Composite image. Background photo courtesy of Stevens-Henager College, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Stevens-Henager College has announced that its St. George campus will be holding a grand opening/ribbon-cutting event Wednesday in partnership with the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the college’s new campus facility at 1568 S. River Road.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with a free open house/luncheon that includes campus tours and an opportunity to network among fellow community business professionals. At noon, there will be a program that will include comments from Stevens-Henager President Eric Juhlin, followed by the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In a press release for the event, college officials called the new building “an exciting chapter for Stevens-Henager College,” adding that students will learn in a modern, well-sized space that features a beautiful student lounge.

The St. George campus recently celebrated its success in gathering the most books out of all the Steven-Henager College campuses in efforts to open a library in Africa, and they are excited for future opportunities to exceed expectations, the press release stated.

Stevens-Henager College is a nonprofit educational institution that offers degrees designed for employment. Students who attend the college benefit from small class sizes, instructors with relevant industry experience and career-focused learning.

“Many people enroll in college degree programs because they know it’s a proven path to a better job making more money,” Juhlin said in the press release. “We respect that, and have designed our degree programs specifically for employment, with direction from the employers themselves.”

Event details

What: Stevens-Henager College and St. George Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon and ribbon-cutting event.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m.

Where: Stevens-Henager College St. George campus, 1568 S. River Road, St. George.

This event is free and open to the public.

