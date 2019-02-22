Traffic delays expected during Zion Half Marathon

In this 2016 photo, Walter Brown (Left black singlet) and Aaron Metler (Right black singlet) of St. George lead the pack at the start of the 2016 Zion Half Marathon, Virgin, Utah, March 12, 2016 | Photo by Lucid Images Photography courtesy of Vacation Races, St. George News

SPRINGDALE— Traffic delays are expected on state Route 9 through Virgin, Rockville and Springdale during the annual Zion Half Marathon on Saturday.

Around 2,500 runners are expected to run the sold-out half marathon, which will start at Camino Del Rio in Virgin and end at the Cable Mountain Lodge in Springdale.

Participants will run along the east side of SR-9, moving to the bike lane through Springdale.

The half marathon will take place from 6:30-11 a.m. During this time, traffic will continue to flow in both directions, but visitors and residents should be prepared for 30-minute delays during this time, event coordinators said in a press release.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area during this time if possible and to account for extra travel time if necessary.

The Zion Half Marathon is put on by Vacation Races, a company that plans half marathons at parks around the country including Zion, Bryce Canyon, Grand Canyon, Lake Powell, Yosemite, Grand Teton, Yellowstone, Glacier, Rocky Mountain, Great Smokey Mountains, Mount Rushmore, Joshua Tree and Antelope Canyon.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup