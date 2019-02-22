Southern Utah weekend weather: Lingering snow in some areas, followed by warmer temps

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern will start to look up after a couple of days of snow and cold temperatures. However, a winter storm warning is still in effect for some areas, which will bring colder temperatures Friday night.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Brian Head area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories. And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.

St. George

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 41 and low of 21, with southeast winds of 5-8 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 46 and low of 27, with light and variable winds.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 50 and low of 30, with light and variable winds.

Cedar City

Friday

Partly sunny with a high of 28 and low of 5, with north winds of 7-14 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 a.m. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than an inch possible.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 37 and low of 16, with south winds of 5 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 42 and low of 22, with southwest winds of 6 mph.

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 34 and low of 4, with north winds of 8-11 mph. There’s a 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 a.m. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 36 and low of 12, with north winds of 6-11 mph. Wind chill values as low as -12.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 40 and low of 17, with northeast winds of 5-8 mph.

Brian Head

According to the Brian Head Resort website, the area has received 8 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, accumulating a 84-inch base depth.

Friday

Cloudy with a high of 10 and low of -3, with north-northwest winds of 13-16 mph. There’s a 60 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 a.m. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than an inch possible.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 19 and low of 5, with west winds of 7-11 mph. Wind chill values as low as -16.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 23 and low of 10, with south-southwest winds of 13 mph.

Weather warnings and advisories

A winter storm warning remains in effect Friday until 4 p.m. for the cities of Loa, Panguitch and Bryce Canyon, as well as Southern Utah mountains. Snow accumulations of 1-3 inches and slippery road conditions are expected.

In addition, a hazardous weather outlook is in place for the western two thirds of Utah, affecting the areas of Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell and Southern Utah mountains.

Lingering snow showers will continue into the afternoon hours before tapering off Friday evening. Cold temperatures are expected across the entire outlook area tonight. Periods of snow will be possible across far northern Utah Saturday afternoon, then transitioning more to rain in the valleys Monday into Tuesday as temperatures warm.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

