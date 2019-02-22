Police identify, arrest suspect in robbery of Washington City credit union

A Washington City Police officer stands in the parking lot of the Chartway Federal Credit Union following a reported robbery, Washington City, Utah, Feb. 21, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Washington City Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man who police say is a suspect in a bank robbery in Washington City has been taken into custody.

The man, 45-year-old Michael Roper, of St. George, was identified as a suspect in Thursday’s robbery of the Chartway Federal Credit Union on Red Cliffs Drive, Washington City Police Lt. Jason Williams said in a press release announcing the arrest Friday afternoon.

Roper was taken into custody without incident and was subsequently transferred to Purgatory Correctional Facility, Williams said.

Roper currently faces one charge of second-degree felony robbery.

“The Washington City Police Department would like to thank the media outlets that promptly reported this incident as well as the citizens in the community that have assisted with this case,” Williams said in the press release.

The Police Department was aided in its investigation by the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency and Washington County Drug Task Force.

The original incident occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday when a slender, middle-aged-looking white man entered the credit union and demanded money from a teller. The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area on a motorcycle.

Security cameras captured photos of the man inside the credit union and on the motorcycle.

Witnesses told police they did not see any weapons on the man, and no one was harmed during the incident.

As Roper’s description is similar to that of the suspect who robbed the Chase Bank in Washington City in June, Williams said, the Washington City Police Department has given the FBI information regarding that incident so it can determine if there is any connection between the two incidents.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

