What’s on the Menu: Baskin Robbins | Sponsored by Camping World

FEATURE — Baskin Robbins, famous for its “31 Flavors” of ice cream, is coming up on its second anniversary at its current location in Bloomington, having moved there from Bluff Street in April 2017.

“It’s been a pretty good location for us so far,” said store manager Danielle Bundy, who purchased the business from her mother Melinda Cannon last year.

Bundy said she sees many customers come in to the store right before going shopping at the nearby Walmart. “They’ll come in and they’re like hiding their ice cream cone, and they’ll say, ‘I’ve got to go to Walmart, but I got to stop and get a ice cream cone. I can eat it while I’m shopping around,'” she said with a laugh. “A lot of people do that. They sneak it in, but how they do it, I don’t know.”

Bundy said she enjoys the frequent interactions she has with the store’s regular customers and their children.

As for the menu, Bundy says the store actually has 36 different flavors of ice cream and sherbet at any given time, five more than their famous slogan would suggest.

The ice cream is most commonly scooped into traditional cones, but other popular options include banana splits, sundaes, and shakes.

“And then we have our ice cream cakes, which are also made up of any flavor of ice cream that you want,” Bundy said. “We put it on top of chocolate cake or vanilla cake and decorate it however you want. It’s really popular. People come in and get their cake and ice cream at the same time.”

Another popular item is what they call “Polar Pizzas,” which feature a brownie or cookie disk as their base. The crust is then covered with ice cream such as Oreo cookies ‘n cream or chocolate chip cookie dough, along with assorted soft candy toppings. The snack is then sliced into eighths just like a pizza, making it a perfect grab-and-go treat.

Popular drink options include cappuccino blast smoothies featuring ice cream, caramel, mocha and chocolate. Their “Cherry Coke” is essentially a Coca-Cola float made with cherries jubilee ice cream.

Bundy said she and her staff members strive to keep their customers happy, even when they’re faced with difficult dilemmas, such as whether to be brave and try a yet-untested flavor, such Wild N’ Reckless sherbet, a flavorful mixture of green apple, blue raspberry, and fruit punch. Customers are welcome to try a spoonful of any of the flavors for free.

“Our staff is wonderful. They are very friendly, outgoing, and they’re here to help you. They’ll answer any questions that you have,” Bundy said. “So if you aren’t sure what to order, they will try to guide you on what flavors you could choose from, and they’ll kind of direct you on what is popular or what they think you might like. There’s so many different items to choose from.”

