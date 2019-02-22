Speeding on icy roads leads to 15-vehicle pileup on I-15 north of Cedar City

Written by Jeff Richards
February 22, 2019
Utah Highway Patrol vehicles, Cedar City, Utah, July 2018 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A chain reaction collision involving multiple vehicles caused major delays on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday evening, police said.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bauer said as many as 15 vehicles were involved in the incident, including multiple semi-tractor trucks and trailers.

The incident, which occurred near mile marker 66, approximately 2 miles north of Cedar City, was first reported to dispatch shortly after 5 p.m.

Despite the number of vehicles and drivers involved, there were no serious injuries, Bauer said.

However, multiple vehicles were wrecked and needed to be towed from the scene. Southbound I-15 traffic was backed up due to lane closures for approximately two hours, with the scene being cleared just after 7 p.m., authorities said.

Bauer said drivers were going too fast for conditions on the snowy and icy roads.

“That was the main problem,” he said, adding that some of the drivers received speeding citations.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,