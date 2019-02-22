Speeding on icy roads leads to 15-vehicle pileup on I-15 north of Cedar City

Utah Highway Patrol vehicles, Cedar City, Utah, July 2018 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A chain reaction collision involving multiple vehicles caused major delays on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday evening, police said.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bauer said as many as 15 vehicles were involved in the incident, including multiple semi-tractor trucks and trailers.

The incident, which occurred near mile marker 66, approximately 2 miles north of Cedar City, was first reported to dispatch shortly after 5 p.m.

Despite the number of vehicles and drivers involved, there were no serious injuries, Bauer said.

However, multiple vehicles were wrecked and needed to be towed from the scene. Southbound I-15 traffic was backed up due to lane closures for approximately two hours, with the scene being cleared just after 7 p.m., authorities said.

Bauer said drivers were going too fast for conditions on the snowy and icy roads.

“That was the main problem,” he said, adding that some of the drivers received speeding citations.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

