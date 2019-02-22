Local attorneys at 1LAW team up with The Cochran Firm to provide everyone access to justice

SOUTHERN UTAH — For decades when it comes to justice for the “common man,” one name comes to mind: Johnnie L. Cochran. And now, due to an alliance with the personal injury attorneys at 1LAW, everyone can receive the quality legal representation they deserve right in the palm of their hands.

1LAW Legal technologies is pleased to announce its partnership with The Cochran Firm to develop a legal system mobile app that makes access to resources easier than ever. The Cochran Firm is one of the nation’s largest and most experienced personal injury and medical malpractice law firms in the country.

Clients now have immediate access to a wide variety of legal resources, including legal forms, a list of law-related frequently asked questions and the ability to instantly communicate with dozen’s of lawyers via live video or messaging.

Tyler Todd, 1LAW personal injury attorney and partner with The Cochran Firm Utah, has been practicing law since 2005 and said his No. 1 goal is protecting and serving the best interests of his clients. Todd said his firm has been committed to providing better access and understanding of the law to consumers – a core value shared with its new nationwide partner.

“We developed and built the app so there could be greater consumer confidence in the justice system” he said, adding that having the ability to easily access that system is the first step to building trust.

Todd said the new app offers “free forms, free access and hopefully greater transparency.”

The Cochran Firm was founded 40 years ago and has built a reputation of maintaining some of the nation’s top attorneys in multiple locations around the United States. It is dedicated to handling quality legal representation to injured people, their families and ordinary citizens.

And now, by utilizing 1LAW’s communication platform and Docubot, the artificial intelligence legal assistant app developed by 1LAW, clients can access their attorney and client files securely on their mobile phones at any time.

Todd said there are a number of reasons why consumers may find barriers to access the legal system.

“I think too many people don’t access an attorney because they either fear that they can’t afford it or they’re somewhat concerned of the justice system,” he said.

However, this new app “bridges that gap” and enables attorneys to serve their clients more conveniently and efficiently. With the Cochran app from 1LAW in a person’s pocket, justice is only the push of a button away. Todd said he hopes everyone in Washington County will download it and take advantage of this 21st century way to access the legal system.

“1LAW is trying to provide greater access to justice to everybody really,” he said. “It just makes a lot of sense.”

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY , St. George News.

