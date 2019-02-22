Jazzercise St. George celebrates 1 year of healthy living with ‘a workout for women of all ages’

Fitness class held at Jazzercise St. George, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Haylee Caplin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — When Northwestern University student Judi Missett created Jazzercise in 1969 “just for fun,” she probably didn’t expect it to explode into a worldwide phenomenon and still be gaining strength over 50 years later.

“It’s amazing,” Haylee Caplin, owner and instructor at Jazzercise St. George, told St. George News. In addition to Jazzercise turning 50 this year, Caplin is also celebrating the one-year anniversary of her location in St. George.

On Saturday, in celebration of their first year in business, Jazzercise St. George will be holding a special anniversary class at 8 a.m., and everyone is invited to attend, regardless of experience or fitness level.

“It’s a great group of ladies,” Caplin said. “They’re very welcoming, and it’s not a judgmental zone.” She said she hopes that people won’t be afraid to come try it.

“We’d love to meet them.”

Caplin said previous to opening the St. George location, she was sad the area didn’t have a franchise for the fitness craze that fuses dance with Pilates, yoga, kickboxing and strength training, and upon moving back to town, she knew she had to open one.

She said most people learn about Jazzercise and decide to try it as a result of others sharing how much they love it and convincing their friends to experience it for themselves.

Caplin thinks the dance fitness class has remained popular over so many years because it is always challenging and entertaining and has adapted over time to be accessible to everyone.

“We have continued to evolve the science of fitness and have created a sustainable, safe and fun workout for women of all ages,” she said.

Each week, they feature a different set of music, so nobody ever gets bored. One of the things people love is that they incorporate cardio exercises and weights, so there is a little strength training in each class as well. They also have several of different formats of classes they alternate through each month, and as they continue to grow more time slots will be available.

Dance Mixx is still one of their most popular, and now they are offering an all-strength class that has the high-intensity interval training (HIIT) that everyone in the fitness word is talking about.

“You’re taking the heart rate up and down throughout the class, and that boosts the metabolism,” she said.

The St. George location also does several challenges throughout the year where customers can win incentives like water bottles, T-shirts and all kinds of things to keep them motivated during their workout. They like to call it their “power hour,” a perfect time for people to escape and focus on individual health and fun.

They have also recently added a couple of classes with child care to help young moms, as well as a “Girl Force” program where girls age 12-21 can attend the classes for half off regular price.

“We love to encourage a healthy lifestyle for young girls and a good body image,” Caplin said.

As always, the first class is free so people can see if Jazzercise is the right fit, and as a bonus on Saturday, Caplin said the standard $25 enrollment fee will be waved for all new customers as a way of saying thanks to the community for their support during her first year.

For more information on events, schedules and prices, check their website or follow Jazzercise St. George on Facebook or Instagram@stgjazzercise.

“It’s been a great journey so far and I hope to share it with more women in the future. I appreciate everyone’s love and support.”

Event details

What: Jazzercise St. George – 1 year anniversary class.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 8 a.m.

Where: 170 N. 400 East, St. George.

