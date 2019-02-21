First part of winter storm drops on Washington County, ignores Cedar City…for now; photo gallery

Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 21, 2019 | Photo by Telethia Erreguin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — School in Washington County was delayed for two hours Thursday morning and outlying areas of the county woke up to as much as 3 inches of snow as the result of the first part of a winter storm in Southern Utah.

However, Cedar City residents didn’t see much more than a quarter inch over night, with just light flurries as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning, and so far, what some have jokingly referred to as “Snowmageddon 2019” has yet to deliver.

But it may not be over yet (and Cedar City residents will remind you that they are still digging out from the last couple storms). According to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website, as of 4 a.m. Thursday, a winter storm warning is still in effect until 4 p.m. Friday for the southern third of the state, forecasting 2-6 inches of snow in St. George and possibly 12-24 inches in the southern mountains.

