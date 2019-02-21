Man robs credit union in Washington City, flees on motorcycle

WASHINGTON CITY — Authorities are investigating a robbery at a credit union in Washington City that occurred Thursday and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The Washington City Police Department responded to the incident at the Chartway Federal Credit Union at 1025 West Red Cliffs Drive around 3 p.m., Washington City Police Lt. Jason Williams said in a press release.

The suspect, described as a slender, middle-aged white man who is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, walked into the bank and demanded money from a teller, Williams said.

The man was subsequently given an undisclosed amount and then fled the scene on a motorcycle heading east.

Witnesses told police they did not see any weapons on the man, and no one was harmed during the incident.

As is standard protocol in cases of a bank or credit union robbery, the FBI is assisting with the investigation.

The Police Department also obtained security camera footage of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact them.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to called the Washington City Police Department at 435-634-5730, or contact the local FBI office at 435-628-7499.

