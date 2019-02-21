Dec. 8, 1928 – Feb. 20, 2019

Clark Allen Campbell passed away at his home in Hurricane, Utah, Feb. 20, 2019, at the age of 90 surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Clark was born Dec. 8, 1928, in Hurricane, Utah, to Joseph Allen and Lovinia Campbell. He was the youngest of nine children. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and a son-in-law.

Clark is survived by his wife Bonnie of 68 years, and his seven children: Carolee (Leon) Gay, Shanna (Gordon) Holt, Janet (John) Cooper, David (Debbie) Campbell, Tina (Kelly) Lundeen, Tami (Brian) Chandler, and Shirlyn (Brian) Jocelyn; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Clark married the love of his life, Bonnie Ballard, on Aug. 22, 1950, in the St. George Temple.

Clark was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various capacities there. He served in the young men’s program, as a bishop’s counselor and as a bishop. He and Bonnie also served for seven years as facilitators in the 12-step program for the church and in various other callings.

Clark was a contractor by trade and built many houses in the Hurricane area and surrounding communities. He served in many civic capacities. He was on the City Council for 14 years, served five years on the Hurricane City Planning Commission and four years as mayor.

Clark was known for his generosity. He lived by his motto of “if you always give, you’ll always have it to give.” One of his favorite things he loved to do was helping and giving to others. Many times, after getting his paycheck and paying his bills and tithing he would take the leftover money and go to the grocery store and wait on the bench so he could quietly slip a $100 bill into unsuspecting hands of someone in need.

Clark loved hunting, building houses, riding horses, a good joke and spending time with his family. His wife and family were his greatest joys.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse located at 274 S. 100 West in Hurricane, Utah.

A viewing will be held at the same location on Friday, Feb. 22, from 6:30-8 p.m. There will also be a viewing held prior to the service on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

The family would like to express thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff at Encompass Health for their kindness and service during this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at Spilsbury Mortuary online.