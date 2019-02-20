DSU offers 2-for-1 ticket deal for Alzheimer’s Awareness Night at basketball games

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University is hosting an Alzheimer’s Awareness Night on Friday at the university’s women’s and men’s basketball games at Burns Arena.

Guests can use promo code ALZ 2019 at the Burns Arena ticket box office and get special two-for-one pricing on tickets to the game.

The Trailblazers will be playing Regis University. The women’s game starts at 5:30 p.m., while the men, who are on a 10-game winning streak, tip off at 7:30. The games are the first of three home games for each team to close out the regular season.

Alzheimer’s disease affects one in 10 adults 65 years of age and older, and Dixie State University Athletics is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to increase awareness of the disease among people of all ages.

“With early detection those who have Alzheimer’s can make plans for their future care needs, which in the long run improves quality of life for those with the disease and their caregivers,” Mike Miller, regional manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, said in a press release. “It’s also important throughout life to engage in healthy lifestyle habits which can reduce your risk of cognitive decline and maintain or potentially improve overall health.”

The Alzheimer’s Association will have information at the game regarding care options and lifestyle programs that will help those affected by the disease.

Attendees of the games are encouraged to wear purple to show they are fighting to end Alzheimer’s. They may also stop by the Alzheimer’s Association table for information and register to win a Walk to End Alzheimer’s backpack or insulated tote.

Ticket information for men’s and women’s basketball can be found here or by calling the box office at 435-652-7800.

