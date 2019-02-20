Former St. George Vice Squad supervisor arrested after human trafficking sting in Lehi

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

LEHI — A former St. George Police Department Vice Squad supervisor was arrested in Lehi after a human trafficking sting on Valentine’s Day.

According to a report from Fox13Now, David N. Moss was arrested as part of the Feb. 14 sting conducted by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly told undercover detectives posing as prostitutes that he could help them evade police.

Detectives say the 51-year-old Moss, using the alias “Pilot,” contacted women he believed to be prostitutes on social media. Moss told the women he could manage them, which he claimed was different from being a pimp.

Officers say Moss told the women he could protect them, help them avoid police and book their clients on their behalf. He told the women he had “run” other girls in the past.

Moss ultimately met with the two undercover officers, and during that meeting he showed them cash and said he was “not opposed to paying” for services, detectives allege. He also detailed ways to avoid police and at that point forcibly grabbed one woman’s hand and placed it on his genitals.

