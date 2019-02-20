TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by Andrew Pinckney
February 20, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Feb. 22 – Feb. 24

Art

  • Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | In Bloom-Solo Gallery Show at the DiFiore Center | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. | ARTS to ZION | Admission: $10 | Location: 695 S. Five Sisters Drive, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2:30 p.m. | Eulogy | Admission: general $15, student $12 | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m to 3 p.m. | The Enneagram Experience | Admission: $40 | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment 

  • Thursday-Saturday, 7:30-10:00 p.m. | Rumors | Admission: $10, students $1 | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Building, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
  • Thursday-Monday, 7:30 p.m. | The Odyssey | Admission: $5-8 | Location: Dixie High School, 350 E. 700 South, St. George.
  • Thursday-Monday, 8 p.m. | The Winter’s Tale | Admission: $5 | Location: SUU 2nd Studio, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Comedy Night with Kris Shaw | Admission: $15 | Location: The Office Lounge, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | The Voice Benefit Concert | Admission: No Cover | Location: O’gallagher’s Exclusive Barbering, 2307 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
  • Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | BYU’s Young Ambassadors | Admission: $15-20 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Camelot | Admission: $17-28 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.

Family

Food/vendors/crafts

  • Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Husqvarna Viking Designer Epic Event | Admission: $20 | Location: Quilted Works, 140 N. 400 West, St. George.
  • Friday, 11:30 a.m | Free Food Friday! | Admission: Free | Location: Sharwan Smith Student Center 177H, 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
  • Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Parade of Homes | Admission: $15 | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Doing the best with what you have! | Admission: Free | Zion Window Fashions, 2051 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Spring StampFest | Admission: $60 | Location: Desert Garden Inn by Wyndham, 1450 S. Hilton Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Teen Cupcake Wars | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Good 2 Great Couples Date Night Event | Admission: $150 couple | Location: Corporate Alliance of Southern Utah, 1487 S. Silicon Way, Suite A-7, St. George.

Music

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active/sporting

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @andrewjpinckney

