TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Feb. 22 – Feb. 24
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | In Bloom-Solo Gallery Show at the DiFiore Center | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. | ARTS to ZION | Admission: $10 | Location: 695 S. Five Sisters Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2:30 p.m. | Eulogy | Admission: general $15, student $12 | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m to 3 p.m. | The Enneagram Experience | Admission: $40 | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 6 p.m. | The Art of Spotting – 101 Training | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie 4 Wheel Drive, 73 N. 900 East, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Enhance Your Relationship free workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Wingate Hotel, 144 W. Brigham Road, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Couples & Communication Workshop | Admission: $25, couples $40 | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South, Suite 204 Bldg. 23, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Utah Concealed Carry Permit Class | Admission: $39.99 | Location: Wingate by Wyndham, 144 W. Brigham Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | Puppy Development Seminar | Admission: $10 | Location: Bed N Biscuits, 1206 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Sunday Meditation & Service | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
Entertainment
- Thursday-Saturday, 7:30-10:00 p.m. | Rumors | Admission: $10, students $1 | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Building, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Thursday-Monday, 7:30 p.m. | The Odyssey | Admission: $5-8 | Location: Dixie High School, 350 E. 700 South, St. George.
- Thursday-Monday, 8 p.m. | The Winter’s Tale | Admission: $5 | Location: SUU 2nd Studio, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Comedy Night with Kris Shaw | Admission: $15 | Location: The Office Lounge, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | The Voice Benefit Concert | Admission: No Cover | Location: O’gallagher’s Exclusive Barbering, 2307 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
- Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | BYU’s Young Ambassadors | Admission: $15-20 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Camelot | Admission: $17-28 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
Family
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Marriage Conference | Admission: Free | Location: Valley of Grace Church, 380 E. 3090 South, Washington.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Presidents Day Weekend Fun-Fly | Admission: $25 landing fee, $5 public per car | Location: Bloomington.
- Saturday, noon to 2:30 p.m. | Young Professional Charitable Event at Switchpoint | Admission: Free | Location: Switchpoint Community Resource Center, 948 N. 1300 West, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Meet the Expert! | Admission: $5 | Location: 86 S. Main St. St. George.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Science Saturdays | Admission: $5 | Location: 86 S. Main St. St. George.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Husqvarna Viking Designer Epic Event | Admission: $20 | Location: Quilted Works, 140 N. 400 West, St. George.
- Friday, 11:30 a.m | Free Food Friday! | Admission: Free | Location: Sharwan Smith Student Center 177H, 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Parade of Homes | Admission: $15 | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Doing the best with what you have! | Admission: Free | Zion Window Fashions, 2051 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Spring StampFest | Admission: $60 | Location: Desert Garden Inn by Wyndham, 1450 S. Hilton Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Teen Cupcake Wars | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Good 2 Great Couples Date Night Event | Admission: $150 couple | Location: Corporate Alliance of Southern Utah, 1487 S. Silicon Way, Suite A-7, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Music with Art Cowles | Admission: No Cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | SUU High School Jazz Festival | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Music Department, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Daniel Hsu with the Dixie State Symphony Orchestra | Admission: $25 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Music with Joe Ballent | Admission: No Cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Saturday Night Karaoke with DJ Vexify | Admission: No Cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Thursday-Sunday, various | Women’s Ministry Annual Retreat ” Dancing in the Rain” | Admission: Various | Location: Best Western Plus Abbey Inn, 1129 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Thursday-Sunday, 5-11 p.m. | Elevate You – Be You Women’s Retreats | Admission: $897 | Location: St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Campus Meetup: Winters Tale | Admission: Free | Location: The Nest at SUU, 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Ladies Night With DJ Janelle! | Admission: No Cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. | 2019 Silent Weekend “The Greatest ASL Show on Eyeth!” | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah’s ASL Silent Weekend, 828 E. Desert Hills Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Love Yourself Night | Admission: $49 | Location: The Society Spa, 671 S. 1000 East, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, 7 p.m. | Strength Training for the Endurance Athlete | Admission: Free | Location: E. Medical Center Drive, St. George.
- Thursday, 9:15 p.m. | Cosmic JumpFIT | Admission: $7 | Location: House of Jump, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 4 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m. | 3rd Annual Hawaiian Hula Workshops with Kumu Hula Alii and Ami | Admission: $130 | Location: Ivins.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | SUU Gymnastics Meet | Admission: $3-7 | Location: 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | SUU Baseball Spring Fling | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 7-11 a.m. | 2019 Zion Half Marathon Centennial Edition | Admission: Sold Out | Zion National Park, Springdale.
- Saturday, 1:30-3 p.m. | Ballgame Bash | Admission: Free | Location: DSU, Bruce Hurst Field, 800 E. 600 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | SUU Men’s Basketball vs. University of Idaho | Admission: $10-20 | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
