Region 9 girls basketball: Snow Canyon to face Pine View for fourth and final playoff spot

Pine View's Averi Papa puts up a free throw against Snow Canyon, St. George, Utah, Jan. 29, 2019 | Photo by David Larson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — There’s still one more postseason berth to be decided among Region 9 girls basketball teams, as Snow Canyon and Pine View square off Tuesday night for the region’s fourth and final playoff spot.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Desert Hills High School, a neutral site.

Both Pine View and Snow Canyon finished their regular seasons with 5-7 records, including beating each other once on the road.

The Panthers started their season 0-5, including a 46-39 loss at home to Snow Canyon in Pine View’s season opener on Jan. 3. But just as they got to the midpoint of the season, the Panthers went on a roll, winning five out of six games before dropping their season finale at Desert Hills on Valentine’s Day.

Snow Canyon, meanwhile, started off its season on a promising note, with the Warriors winning their first four games. However, Snow Canyon went on to lose seven of their next eight contests, including an 80-60 defeat at the hands of Pine View on Jan. 29.

The winner of Tuesday’s play-in game will travel to Utah County to face Lehi in the first round of the 4A playoffs, which begin Saturday evening, with all games scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on the home courts of the higher-seeded schools. Lehi (11-1 in Region 10, 19-3 overall) has won 11 consecutive games since dropping their season opener to Spanish Fork on Jan. 4.

Also traveling up north to play in the opening round of the 4A playoffs on Saturday night will be Dixie, Region 9’s No. 3 seed. The Lady Flyers (7-5 in region play) will play at Spanish Fork (8-3).

Meanwhile, Region 9’s top two seeds will play at home for Saturday’s opening round, with the No. 1 seeded Cedar Lady Reds (12-0) taking on Salem Hills (6-5), the reigning 4A champs and the team that knocked Cedar out of last year’s state tournament, and the No. 2 seeded Desert Hills (8-4) hosting the Uintah Lady Utes (7-4).

