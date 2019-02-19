St. George Parade of Homes draws thousands to Southern Utah on opening weekend

ST. GEORGE — The 29th annual St. George Area Parade of Homes opened last Friday to thousands looking to find out what’s new in this year’s parade.

Beautiful weather arrived just in time for opening day to showcase each home under the Southern Utah blue sky and sunshine. This year’s parade began will continue through Feb. 24 and will offer 30 homes along the parade route.

“After a long time in the making, we were excited to provide 30 homes this year for the first time,” said Mari Krashowetz, Southern Utah Home Builders Association executive officer.

“This year the builders have really outdone themselves, we have homes from $299,000 to $2.9 million offering something for everyone,” Krashowetz said.

This year’s theme is “Bringing Dreams To Life.” Each homebuilder has worked for months to provide something unique in this year’s parade. The largest home in the parade comes in at over 8,500 square feet with the average size of the homes being 3,767 square feet.

In 2017, the National Association of Home Builders recognized the St. George Area Parade of Homes as the Best Parade of Homes in the nation for association size. This year, you can see why as you visit each of the 30 homes displaying the latest in innovation, technology and design.

The parade is important to the local community, bringing over $852 million in economic impact over its 29-year history. In addition, the parade helps support important charitable efforts including scholarships, careers in construction programs and charitable construction projects.

“Each year we see people’s dreams come to life whether they purchase one of the parade homes or get new ideas to bring a dream to life in their own home,” Krashowetz said. “Another reason why this year’s theme really hits home.”

Preview videos of the building process have been posted on the parade Facebook page over the past two months allowing the public to get a taste of what each home has to offer prior to opening. Homes will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the parade.

As patrons exit each home, various booths provide the latest in-home products and related services. Many of the homes have already been sold, however some are still available for sale for any patrons who would like to own a parade home.

The St. George Area Parade of Homes provides a mobile app for Android and Apple devices. The free app allows attendees to preview homes and floor plans, navigate to the parade homes, access an e-ticket, view a list of building professionals and save notes and photos of favorite homes.

Tickets are now available online or at the Red Cliffs Mall center court and Lin’s Market locations.

About the St. George Area Parade of Homes

The St. George Area Parade of Homes is an annual event produced by the Southern Utah Home Builders Association, a trade association representing more than 700 building industry professionals. SUHBA’s mission is to support the homebuilding industry and benefit its members, partners and communities through education, relationships, advocacy and service.

The St. George Area Parade of Homes is supported by longtime main sponsor Zions Bank and the following: Dominion Energy, Boulevard Home Furnishings, Burton Lumber, stgnews.com, KONY 99.9, KSL Television, and KSL.com. For more information, visit the website, on Facebook or call 435-674-1400.

