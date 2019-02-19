Hurricane chamber luncheon to feature Jan Broberg, subject of documentary ‘Abducted in Plain Sight’

Composite image, St. George News

HURRICANE — The Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon will be held Thursday and feature guest speaker Jan Broberg, featured in the Netflix documentary “Abducted in Plain Sight,” as well as recognizing chamber member of the month FX Industries.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hurricane Recreation Center, 63 S. 100 West in Hurricane. Cost for lunch is $10, and attendees must RSVP for this luncheon either online or by emailing chamber President DeWynn Nelson at dewynn@servprostgeorge.com by the end of Tuesday.

About Jan Broberg

Jan Broberg was born on July 31, 1962, in Pocatello, Idaho. She is an actress and writer, known for Maniac (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013) and Haunt (2014). Broberg was kidnapped when she was 12, and again when she was 14 years old. Her experiences are the subject of the popular documentary “Abducted in Plain Sight,” and her presentation at the Hurricane Chamber comes one day before she is scheduled to host a benefit screening of the film at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta that will include a Q&A session.

In addition to the Netflix documentary—which originally screened at Docutah in 2017 under the title “Forever ‘B'”—Broberg has written a book titled “Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story” about the experience.

She was the recipient of the “Woman of Achievement Award” by the St. George Chamber of Commerce in 2008.

The Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce will also recognize FX Industries as the February 2019 Business of the Month on Thursday.

After 30 years of providing lighting designers with custom fabricated color filters, Special FX Lighting branched out to add a variety of related custom fabricated products to their offerings: powder coating, metal fabrication and media blasting. They have rebranded their business as FX Industries with each division able to stand alone or to work in conjunction with the others to manufacture custom metal products.

Event details

What: Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon featuring Jan Broberg.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hurricane Recreation Center, 63 S. 100 West in Hurricane.

Cost for lunch is $10, and attendees must RSVP for this luncheon either online or by emailing chamber President DeWynn Nelson at dewynn@servprostgeorge.com by the end of Tuesday.

