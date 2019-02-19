Switchpoint receives substantial donation from 100 Women Who Care

The Switchpoint Community Resource Center, St. George, Utah, Aug. 21, 2018 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Switchpoint Community Resource Center has received a $5,000 donation from the 100 Woman Who Care in Southern Utah group.

At the group’s Feb. 7 meeting, members chose Switchpoint as the recipient, according to a press release from the 100 Woman Who Care in Southern Utah organization.

“Carol Holloway, executive director of Switchpoint, gave an informative presentation about the organization and how it is an essential provider of resources to individuals and families in Washington County,” the press release states.

100 Women Who Care in Southern Utah meets three times a year to hear presentations about local nonprofits or member-affiliated charities.

Members at the meetings vote on the charity that will receive a $100 donation from each woman. This money is paid directly to the nonprofit for a collective and impactful donation, according to the press release.

“It is eye-opening and inspiring to learn about the different non-profits and groups who are working so hard to make a difference in our area. We hear about stories and situations that touch your heart. The most difficult part is choosing which one to vote for,” Marti Christensen, the group’s organizer, said.

Switchpoint opened in 2014 and serves as both a homeless shelter and resource center for those in need by offering multiple services under a single roof. Since its creation, Switchpoint has grown to include a community food pantry, thrift store, a dog boarding and grooming business, and other ventures that benefit the nonprofit and its clients.

The nonprofit was also recently named the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit of the Year for 2018, as well as Innovator of the Year during the 15th annual Homelessness Summit in Salt Lake City in October.

Switchpoint operates through grants and donations, as well as paid and volunteer staff. It is located just off Sunset Boulevard at 948 N. 1300 West in St. George. For more information about Switchpoint and ways you can help, click here or call Morgan Barrick at 435-628-9310 ext. 103.

To date, 100 Women Who Care in Southern Utah has donated over $31,000 to help local organizations such as the Family Support Center, Assistance League of Southern Utah, Tan’s Treats and Blue Butterfly House, the press release states.

100 Women Who Care in Southern Utah is one of 350 similar chapters around the world of the 100 Who Care Alliance. The group is run by volunteers with no administrative fees.

More information and a registration form can be found on the Facebook group 100 Women Who Care in Southern Utah or by emailing martichristensen@hotmail.com.

