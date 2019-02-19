Sept. 11, 1939 – Feb. 18, 2019

Max Byron Lloyd was born Sept. 11, 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Max James and Emma Lorene Stevens Lloyd. He passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of Feb. 18, 2019, with his wife Elaine by his side.

Byron grew up in the Liberty Park area where he learned to play and work hard. He graduated from East High School in 1957. He married Pauline Egbert in 1959. Together they had two children, Larry and Cathy. They later divorced, but remained great friends.

Byron worked in the trucking business his entire life. He started at Consolidated Freightways in 1958. He moved throughout the U.S. with different companies and ended his career as the owner of CASH Transportation based out of California.

During that time he met Elaine Zaspel Valentine. They married May 10, 1985. Together they traveled the world and spent valued and cherished time with family and friends! They have spent the last 17 years in St. George.

Byron is survived by his wife Elaine; daughter Cathy Trane Christison (Mark); Pauline; son-in-law Jon Trane; grandchildren Blair (Logan), Chris

(Ashley), Austin; daughter-in-law Virginia Lloyd Magno, grandchildren Aaron and Emma; sisters Shanna Hart (Ken), Bernice Murray (Steve) and

brother Rod Lloyd (Jorja). We are grateful he got to spend almost two years with his great-grandchildren, Thomas and Liv. There are many nieces and nephews who will miss Uncle Byron.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Larry (October 2017); and his nephew Steven Murray.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at The Old Mill Clubhouse 6080 Wasatch Blvd., Salt Lake City, Utah, from 4-7 p.m.; Moments of Remembrance at 5 p.m.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes at Serenity Funeral Home online. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 435-986-2085.